Vegetable Garden Tour set for Aug. 21

By Cecilia Haviland

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain High Garden Club announces its much-anticipated yearly Vegetable Garden Tour set for Wednesday, Aug. 21. The tour will begin at 9 a.m. and includes three very interesting and unique vegetable gardens.

We will begin our tour by meeting at the Pagosa Springs Community Garden at 9 a.m. The garden is located on the west end of Centennial Park near the domes. We will have two volunteer docents to tell visitors about the Pagosa Springs Community Garden and Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership Community Garden Dome, their history and purpose, and to answer questions.

Our second stop in the tour will be the Community Garden Dome. It is a very short stroll to the Community Garden Dome located in the middle of the dome complex. A docent will guide the tour there.

When we complete our tour of the dome, probably around 11 a.m., we will tour Ron Chacey’s amazing vegetable gardens. Please try to carpool to Chacey’s as parking space is at a premium. Chacey has an incredible knowledge base about gardening and loves to teach; he is also scientific about the varieties of vegetables he grows, so there is always a lot to learn. Upon completion of the tour of Chacey’s garden, we will have a time to relax, socialize and share refreshments in his lovely yard.

Please remember to wear a hat, comfortable walking shoes, wear sunscreen and bring a bottle of water. Also bring a snack or treat to share after the tour at Chacey’s home. Invite a friend and have a wonderful day amid the growing things.