Andy Butler to present on travel photography at next Pagosa Springs Photography Club meeting

By Gregg Heid

Special to the Preview

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its August meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.

The speaker at the August meeting will be Andy Butler. He will give a presentation on “Travel Photogaphy: Iceland.”

In this presentation, Butler will use photographs from a trip to Iceland to illustrate travel photography planning, tips for creating more compelling travel photos, choosing your gear and keeping your images safe while traveling. Butler is current president of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club and uses his camera mainly for landscape, nature and travel photography.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. Membership is just $25/calendar year for individuals and $35 for families. To join or renew, fill in the application form and mail it with a check for your dues to the address shown on the form or bring it to one of our meetings. Membership applications are available on our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.

Club members may bring up to 10 photos on a thumb drive to share with the group after the presentation.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website, pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.