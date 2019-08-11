Registration, open house dates available for schools

In anticipation of the upcoming school year, local schools have provided important dates and times for parents to register students.

Pagosa Springs

Elementary School

Registration at Pagosa Springs Elementary School opens on Aug. 12, with the office open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Registration paperwork can be picked up at the front office or can be found on the school’s website at mypagosaschools.com.

The kindergarten open house is set for Aug. 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The first- through fourth-grade open house is scheduled for Aug. 28 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Pagosa Springs

Middle School

According to Pagosa Springs Middle School (PSMS) Secretary Anjelica Gallegos, PSMS does not have a registration date as anyone can come in at any time and register their child.

PSMS is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enrollment packets are available at PSMS or parents can print one from the school’s website at mypagosaschools.com.

The fifth-grade open house will be held on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the lower gym, while the open house for grades six through eight will be on Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the lower gym.

Pagosa Springs

High School

Registration dates for Pagosa Springs High School are Aug. 21, 22 and 23, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call 264-2231.

For incoming students and freshmen, an open house will be held on Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pagosa Family School

According to Pagosa Family School (PFS) Principal Jane Parker, an open house for PFS will be held on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PSMS.

Course offerings for the school year will include Spanish, art, choir, elementary and middle school music and drama, and physical education.

PFS classes are held at PSMS on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Enrollment forms can be found online at family.mypagosaschools.com or picked up in the district administration office Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (located next to PSMS).

All public school students who wish to join PFS classes can place their name in the lottery for available space during the first week of school in September.

Pagosa Peak

Open School

According to School Director Angela Crossland, Pagosa Peak Open School is continuing to take registration for second through sixth grades.

“If families are interested in K or 1st grade, they are welcome to fill out the registration packet and they are placed on our waiting list,” Crossland wrote in an email.

Pagosa Peak Open School’s open house is set for Aug. 29 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Families interested in enrollment can also contact Crossland at areali@ppos.co.