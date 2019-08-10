UU topic: ‘What Do We Believe’

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Once again, if there is one word that best describe Unitarian Universalists, that word has to be diverse. In fact, so different are we from one another that periodically we have to take stock and ask what is it that we believe.

This Sunday we will do just that as we listen to and view a sermon by the Rev. Angela Herrera, senior minister at First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque, N.M. In her sermon “What Do We Believe,” Herrera will examine what Unitarian Universalists (UUs) believe about heaven, hell, life after death and other perplexing questions.

The topic will be of interest to those who consider themselves UUs and those who think they might be, as well as those who wonder what Unitarian Universalism is all about. We are grateful to First Unitarian for their generous sharing of Herrera with us via streaming.

Ours is a welcoming congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. Usually, on third and fourth Sundays leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny. On this second Sunday, lay leader Pauline Benetti will lead the service.

The Religious Exploration program will resume in September. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.