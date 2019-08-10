New Thought Center to hold outdoor service with Temple Hayes

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) for an outdoor service on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. Please notice the time change.

Our speaker will be nationally known author, the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes, Science of Mind and unity minister of First Spiritual Unity Campus. Her topic will be: “Congruency as a Difference Maker.” The presentation will be held at Xanadu. Please call 309-6067 for directions.

All are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and potluck dish. In case of rain, we will be indoors at the same location.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., all are welcome to a reception for Hayes hosted by NTC. Also present will be Babara Bertucci, wellness teacher; Tera Raye, Native American flute player; Gushikawa, sword dancer; and Firedancer, tribal elder.

Reiki classes are available.

Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.