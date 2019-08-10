Independence Institute speaker to be featured at ACRW meeting

By Sandy Artzberger

Special to The SUN

What is Proposition CC, what is the current attack on the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and what is the safety clause in most of the bills Gov. Jared Polis has recently signed?

These are issues that speaker Kathleen Chandler from the Independence Institute will address at the Tuesday, Aug. 13, Archuleta County Republican Women’s (ACRW) meeting noon at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant.

Last summer, Chandler drew a large crowd when she spoke at ACRW. Her current knowledge base and job as coalitions manager at the Independence Institute enables her to be on the forefront of current issues, thus helping us to be aware and be proactive where necessary.

Chandler has a degree in political science. She was awarded the Vern Bickel Award from the Independence Institute for her political activism in 2019.

Doors open 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13; the ACRW meeting is noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome.