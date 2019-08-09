Sounds of the Native American flute to serenade at Sunday Night Unplugged

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

The beautiful, haunting sounds of the Native American flute will fill St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, helping to create a meditative environment for Sunday Night Unplugged this Sunday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m.

Charles Martinez, well known to many in Pagosa Springs for his ability to bring to mind the beauty of our natural surroundings through his flute playing, will be the artist at this month’s service of music and meditation.

Martinez is regularly heard at Chimney Rock National Monument at its full moon ceremonies. His music invokes a reverence for the magnificent mountains, the quiet rustling of leaves, the sounds of birds, the flowing rivers and the beautiful animals with whom we coexist. The beauty of his melodies allow our hearts and minds to relax and take in the healing sounds that bring us closer to God.

Sunday Night Unplugged is open to the public and is free of charge. St. Patrick’s large clear transept windows allow us to gaze upon the San Juan Mountains on one side and the wooded area of pines on the other. It is not unusual to see deer grazing or lying on the soft grass just outside the windows as we sit in silence or listen to quiet meditative music.

“When my wife and I first came to Pagosa Springs almost 11 years ago, we immediately felt the power of the presence of the Holy Spirit,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “We felt then and still believe that it is important for St. Patrick’s to offer opportunities for the public to acknowledge and be in touch with that holy presence.”

He added, “Sunday Night Unplugged provides that path that is accessible to people of all faiths and practices. Certainly, Charles Martinez has become a favorite among those who attend this monthly evening of meditation. The sounds of his Native American flutes evoke that sense of God’s peace in ways that reaches to our core, to the substance of our being. In light of the violence that has once more invaded our nation, Sunday Night Unplugged offers the opportunity to reflect on those things that bring peace and comfort to our hearts as we pray for those who have suffered such tragic loss and for our nation.”

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call 731-5801.