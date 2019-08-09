Fall sports information for Pagosa Springs High School

- News
Fall sports are underway for Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) student-athletes, with the first of the sports, golf, beginning Aug. 5 and the rest set to follow Aug. 12.
This year is the 99th year for the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), which now has 365 member schools, according to CHSAAnow.com.
But, for those student-athletes interested in taking to the field, course, track, pitch or otherwise this fall, certain requirements must be met prior to Aug. 12, or last Monday for golf.
What to do to be ready for practice
PSHS will again be using the CHSAA Digital Platform (formerly Arbiter Athlete) for all physicals, medical and permission forms required to participate in CHSAA activities.
You can still access this website by going to www.arbiterathlete.com and you will be redirected to the new site at www.planeths.com. All login information is the same.
You can also sign up by texting “S41032” to 69274.
After logging in, complete and/or upload all the required forms to the CHSAA Digital Platform. Instructions can be found at https://pagosaathletics.com/main/adnews/ID/49341816.
If anyone needs help, the PSHS front office is now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or you can email Athletic Secretary Kate Crabb at kcrabb@pagosa.k12.co.us.
Sports physicals dates
PSHS has set up upcoming clinics with local medical professionals to complete sports physicals. All sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis.
While several physicals clinics have already been held this week, the upcoming sessions are as follows:
• Thursday, Aug. 8, at PSHS from noon to 4 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 12 at Pagosa Springs Middle School from 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $25 and most insurances will be accepted.
If attending either of these sessions, fill out the appropriate form from Alpine Medical and Specialty Practices that can be found on www.pagosaathletics.com.
Colorado sports physicals are valid for one year, but must be on file at the PSHS front office.
Sports physicals can be received from any MD, DO or DC, though chiropractors must have a special certification for sports physicals.
The physical form can be obtained from PSHS or www.pagosaathletics.com. The forms require signatures from both the athlete and the parent/guardian.
Official tryout/practice times for Aug. 12-16
Following are the times, locations and coach information for each fall sport, as provided by Athletic Director Marcie Ham.
To be eligible for competition, student-athletes and a parent/guardian must attend a sport-specific meeting. All meetings will be at the high school.
• Cross-country: 7 to 9 a.m., beginning at the PSHS track. The head coach is Scott Anderson, pagosa.chiropractic@gmail.com.
The cross-country mandatory parent meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Volleyball: 7 a.m. to noon in the PSHS gym. The head coach is Caitlin Forrest, cforrest@pagosa.k12.co.us.
The volleyball mandatory parent meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Football: 6 to 8 a.m. (film and meetings) and 6 to 8 p.m (practice). at the high school. The head coach is Myron Stretton, smzstretton@hotmail.com.
The football mandatory parent meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 6 p.m.
• Cheer: 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the PSHS commons. The head coach is Renee Davis, nene32_42@yahoo.com.
The cheer mandatory parent meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Boys’ soccer: 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the PSHS soccer practice field (behind the bleachers of Golden Peaks Stadium). The head coach is Lindsey Kurt-Mason, lkurtmason@pagosa.k12.co.us.
The boys’ soccer mandatory parent meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
• Golf: Golf began a week earlier than other sports, on Aug. 5. Practices are from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with players meeting outside of the Pagosa Springs Golf Club clubhouse. The head coach is Mark Faber, mfaberpagosa@yahoo.com.
The golf meeting was previously held due to the sport’s early start.