18th annual Duck Race set for Saturday

By Roxanne Schick

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Knights of Columbus annual Duck Race, in its 18th year, will be held on Aug. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Town Park.

This family activity includes kids games, raffle prizes from town merchants, a food booth, music by the Retro Cats from noon to 3 p.m. and the floating of the ducks down the San Juan River at 3 p.m. sharp.

The grand prize for first place is $1,000, second place is $500 and third place is $250. Duck tickets can be purchased at the event until 2:30 p.m.

Come and enjoy an afternoon on the banks of the San Juan River. A portion of this year’s Duck Race proceeds will go toward new ultrasound equipment for Aspire Medical Services and Education.