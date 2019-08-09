18th annual Duck Race set for Saturday

- News
By Roxanne Schick
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Knights of Columbus annual Duck Race, in its 18th year, will be held on Aug. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Town Park.
This family activity includes kids games, raffle prizes from town merchants, a food booth, music by the Retro Cats from noon to 3 p.m. and the floating of the ducks down the San Juan River at 3 p.m. sharp.
The grand prize for first place is $1,000, second place is $500 and third place is $250. Duck tickets can be purchased at the event until 2:30 p.m.
Come and enjoy an afternoon on the banks of the San Juan River. A portion of this year’s Duck Race proceeds will go toward new ultrasound equipment for Aspire Medical Services and Education.