Young hunters, here’s your chance to learn how to hunt game

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

If you are between the ages of 12 and 17 and have always wanted to hunt big or small game but don’t have anyone at home to show you how, here’s your chance to participate in world-class outdoor recreation and be a part of critical wildlife management efforts into the future.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.