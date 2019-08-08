Village at Wolf Creek

Dear Editor:

I am writing with regard to the recent developments regarding the Village at Wolf Creek, and because I have received a number of inquiries on the subject. Being that the history of this project is now running towards 30 years, I will not bore your readers with what could be a lengthy novel. Rather, I am writing to address the current situation and potential outcomes, which is really all that matters at this point.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.