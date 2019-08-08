Robert Hugh Dungan

Robert Hugh Dungan, 89, passed away Aug. 1 in Farmington, N.M. Robert was born Feb. 24, 1930, to parents Hugh Dungan and Genevieve Carne Dungan in Hornell, N.Y.

Robert was a veteran in the Army. Bob received a bachelor’s in ceramic engineering from Alfred University, a master’s in ceramic engineering in Illinois and a master’s of physics at the University of New Mexico. He served two years in the Chemical Corps in the Army.

He met the love of his life, Rosie Pengra, in 1955 while applying for a job at Honeywell in Minneapolis, Minn. They were married three months later and were married until her passing in 1998. They had many adventures together along the way.

Bob and Rosie moved to Albuquerque, N.M., in 1960, where Bob worked at Sandia Labs for 26 years. After retiring from Sandia Labs, they moved to Arboles. He loved to fish at Navajo Lake. He took care of his neighbors by plowing their roads and doing handywork. He did so much for his neighbors that he received a Good Neighbor Award. He would volunteer at the marina at Navajo Lake and would shuttle people around. He also helped to build a library/community center and donated many books. Bob was a lifelong scholar and was taking online university courses until the very end. He always had a project going and was an avid woodworker, making beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces. For the last four years of his life, he resided at the Beehive in Farmington, N.M. Bob’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of the Beehive and Basin Hospice.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Dungan; parents Hugh Dungan and Genevieve Carne Dungan; and sister Norma Davidson. He is survived by his daughters: Susan Shipman and Cathy Burns (Scott); grandchildren Kerry Gonzales (Scott Goforth), Amanda Lechel (Jon), Kevin Shipman and Tyler Coleman; and one great- grandson, Liam Coleman.

Burial will take place at a later date at Glenwood Cemetery in Mankato, Minn. Memorial/donations can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (scleroderma.org)