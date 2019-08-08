Phone service

Dear Editor:

For years I have had Verizon as my server here in Pagosa because nothing else works at least some of the time. I have been in Pagosa for nearly 14 years and the reception never improved. This has been the biggest frustration I’ve ever had in my life because it is consistently barely operating and we pay nearly $100.00 per month for service that works only outside on our deck in a specific spot only at our home. Like everyone else, we didn’t have much of a choice.

