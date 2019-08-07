Pagosa Adventure Raffle tickets available online

The second annual Pagosa Springs Adventure Raffle is in full swing. Ticket holders have the opportunity to walk away with a winner-take-all package. This package consists of a 2019 900 RZR and transport trailer, a Trek Townie e-bike, an Aire Solo inflatable kayak, a $1,000 shopping spree at a renowned local sporting goods store, tickets for raft trips and tours, and more. This valuable package highlights the seasons and the outdoor activities available in and around Pagosa Springs.

Tickets are only one for $5, three for $10 and seven for $20 and may be purchased at the Chamber or Visitor Center or online at www.pagosachamber.com. Volunteers selling tickets will also be at various locations around town and at the Archuleta County Fair the first weekend of August.

The drawing for the Adventure Package will be held at the ColorFest Bands and Brews event on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. You can’t win if you don’t purchase a ticket. Get yours in the comfort of your home or office by purchasing them easily online. You will receive ticket confirmation after your online purchase.

If you have questions concerning the raffle, contact the Chamber at 264-2360.

ColorFest

The Chamber is pleased to announce the partnership of another nonprofit agency in our ColorFest activities, Sept. 20-22. This event will kick off the festivities a day early, occurring on Thursday, Sept. 19. The event is the Pagosa Springs Arts Council’s (PSAC) Mural Project Extravaganza.

Creative people around Pagosa (professional, amateur, students and just those interested) are designing 4-inch-by-4-inch tile squares. The artistic range is quite broad with painting, quilting, beading, woodworking, collage and other mediums making up the content of the mosaic board.

The event will be held at the PSAC building at 197 Navajo Trail Drive on the evening of Sept. 19. A ticket purchase secures you a mosaic tile with your ticket number corresponding with the randomly numbered tiles. There will also be delicious hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The evening will be filled with colorful artistic tile displays creating a mural.

Similar to the Color Run that weekend, you can’t get much more colorful than a grouping of a lot of art work all in one location and in one project. Now you can start your ColorFest weekend a day early. If you are visiting town, this is one more event to enhance your stay.

The Chamber will be selling tickets for the event soon. Artists have a slight respite in turning their tiles into the PSAC with the new due date being Aug. 23. You can also turn your tile into the Chamber with the appropriate paperwork describing your creation.

We now have three nonprofit collaborative events over the ColorFest weekend: the Mural Extravaganza, Breakfast with Balloons and the ColorRun/Walk. Enjoy these activities in addition to the Passport to Pagosa Wine and Food Festival on Sept. 20; the Bands and Brews Festival on Sept. 21, which includes the Adventure Raffle drawing; and the hot air balloon launches on Sept. 21 and 22. Don’t miss out on getting your tickets for any of these events. Visit www.pagosachamber.com for more ColorFest information.

Chamber news

The August Maximize Your Membership class will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 8 a.m. Membership coordinator Rick Artis will take you through your benefits and how your Chamber membership can be more effectively utilized. The class is free and a light breakfast is served. To register for the class, contact Rick at 264-2360. New and seasoned members are encouraged to attend.

We have two new members that have joined the Chamber this week: Bauer Electric and Mountain Light Music Festival.

Our renewing members this week include The Bank of Colorado, Jann C. Pitcher Real Estate and Ruffkut Media.