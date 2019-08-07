Kaeden Thomas receives Juliana Ellsmore Music Scholarship

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is happy to announce the latest Juliana Ellsmore Music Scholarship scholar, Kaeden Thomas, 14, who will be studying voice with Dale Scrivener.

The Juliana Ellsmore Music Scholarship was created in partnership with CUP to honor the memory and spirit of a young woman who loved music and singing and life. The scholarship is for students interested in studying music or vocal performance.