Free introductory pickleball clinics offered on Saturdays in August

By John Costa

Special to The SUN

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, there are currently 3.1 million pickleball players in the United States and this number is growing rapidly. It’s a fun, healthy sport for all ages.

The Pagosa Pickleball Club was formed as a Colorado nonprofit in August 2017 with a mission to promote pickleball in our community and the surrounding area. The club currently posts a membership of approximately 150 individuals who, along with visitors to the area, can be found almost any day of the week playing at South Pagosa Park and the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The club offers free clinics every Wednesday at the Community Center. To welcome those who are not able to play or attend clinics during the week, the club will be offering free introductory clinics on the following Saturdays: Aug. 10, Aug. 17, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Clinics will be held at 9 a.m. at South Pagosa Park, located at 520 S. 8th St. All ages are invited to learn the fastest-growing sport in America. Paddles and balls will be provided by the club, so just bring your tennis shoes, sunscreen, water and a smile.

The Pagosa Pickleball Club is promoting a partnership that includes the Town of Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, club members, local businesses, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and other grant funding organizations to fund and construct a dedicated eight-court outdoor pickleball facility.

Pickleball’s popularity has resulted in many towns in Colorado and throughout the country establishing courts. These towns have found the availability of dedicated courts has become a significant draw for both visitors passing through the area and for those looking for a location to spend the summer.

For more information about the club, please visit our website at pagosapickleball.org.