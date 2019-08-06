Expanding STEM to Colorado communities with AmeriCorps

By Robin Young

Special to The SUN

Colorado State University (CSU) Extension announces an AmeriCorps position for the 4-H Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) AmeriCorps Program in Archuleta County. The program will provide STEM education to youth in areas such as robotics, weather and animal science.

The position begins with a paid training on Aug. 24 and 25. Following the training, new AmeriCorps members will be sworn into service with CSU Extension on Aug. 25.

“Through 4-H STEM out-of-school time programming, the AmeriCorps Program will provide young people with hands-on STEM experiences to improve their educational outcomes,” said program manager Melinda Macpherson. “We anticipate that involvement in this program will increase STEM knowledge among youth and will lead to more positive attitudes toward science and school.”

Program funding for the 4-H STEM program comes from an AmeriCorps State grant, an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) through Serve Colorado, the Governor’s Commission on Community Service. It is administered in partnership with the Colorado 4-H Youth Development Program and counties across Colorado. Programs will be offered during after-school, summer, day and overnight camps.

For more information about the 4-H STEM programming in Archuleta County, please contact the CSU Extension office at 264-5931. For more information about Extension’s 4-H STEM AmeriCorps program, contact program manager Macpherson, melinda.macpherson@colostate.edu. To pick up a job description, please come into the CSU Extension office located at 344 U.S. 84 in Pagosa Springs.

For more information about AmeriCorps national service, please visit www.nationalservice.gov.