Timely discussion on memory loss and dementia at Homemakers Aug. 8

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Speakers Stacey Zwirn and Musetta Wollenweber will discuss memory loss and dementia at the Mountain View Homemakers meeting on Aug. 8.

They both have training, life experience and a deep passion for helping people with memory impairments. Recently, these ladies started a nonprofit in Pagosa Springs for those in need of respite care and support.

Zwirn’s situation involved two family members being diagnosed with memory loss at the same time. This created a life-changing environment. She learned that there were many aspects that she needed education on, such as how to talk to someone with memory loss, how to keep them safe, finding ways to keep them occupied and with a purpose, and how to care for yourself as a caregiver. She has worked in assisted care and has training in caregiving, assisted living environments and activity education for memory-loss patients.

Wollenweber has years of experience in the medical field including work in a medical office, victims’ assistance, victims’ advocate, director of the senior services in Pagosa, volunteering as an EMT, an advocate for the coroner’s office and was recently sworn in as deputy coroner. Wollenweber has been caregiving in her home for her mother with dementia for over six years.

Our meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 56-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in making and nurturing friendships, learning about local topics of interest and bettering the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.

There are no dues or membership requirements to join this fun and friendly diverse group of women. No matter if you live on four wheels or in a four-story home, you are a homemaker. Call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with questions.