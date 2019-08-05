Tickets on sale now for Mountain Light Music Festival concerts

By Kathy Wadenpfuhl

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain Light Music Festival (MLMF) is right around the corner. Baylor Brass will serve as the faculty of this weeklong music festival. The students who are attending the festival will be in master classes, clinics and rehearsals with this exceptional faculty.

This year, the festival has added a lighter touch with the beautiful sounds of the Baylor Wind Trio. The Wind Trio will be the primary performing group at the MLMF opening gala concert on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Baylor Brass will headline the Friday night, Aug. 9, finale concert. And, returning this year is Sol Brass, adding their magic once again to this all-brass night. Then, the Mountain Light Brass Choir will fill the PLPOA Clubhouse room with an incredible resonance of sound. The finale concert is Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. This concert and the Wednesday night opening gala concert will both be held at the PLPOA Clubhouse at 230 Port Ave.

Pagosa Mountain Rotary will be offering wine and beer purchases at both of our concerts.

Tickets may be purchased through www.mountainlightmusicfestival.com or at the door. As an added bonus for our adoring public, if you purchase a Wednesday night ticket for the opening gala concert, you will receive a $10 discount for the Friday night finale concert.

MLMF is in its fifth year at home in Pagosa Springs. This is the Baylor Brass’ summer home. These musicians are bringing world-class music to the southwest Colorado area.

We are looking for major sponsorships and underwriting to continue this incredible week of music and concerts. If you are interested in learning how you or your business can support us in these endeavors, please call Carol Larsen at (214) 649-5041 or Kathy Wadenpfuhl at (409) 720-7445.