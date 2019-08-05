Project aims to provide clothing for 50 students

By Kim Hamilton

Special to The SUN

For the third year in a row, Kim Hamilton is spearheading a grassroots project known as Adopt-A-Student-For-School Clothes.

Hamilton coordinates students in need with those who are able to help them with financial donations and volunteering for shopping.

All requests for help, as well as those helping, are anonymous.

This is an opportunity to help those in a variety circumstances obtain items they may not be able to afford on their own or through agencies.

Most times, school supplies can be provided though existing programs, but not clothing. Feeling confident about how they look can help students perform better in school.

The first year, only about 15 students were helped. Last year, the project helped about 30 students. The goal is to help around 50 students this year.

School starts Sept. 2, so collection of donations is now underway.

Used items in excellent to like-new condition accepted include any type of clothes, shoes and backpacks for both boys and girls. New items needed are underwear, socks and shoes.

Any families needing assistance or any families who would like to help the students in need, contact information is below. Any participation, large or small, is greatly appreciated.

You can contact Hamilton by calling (805) 405-8953 or emailing kimh55@hotmail.com.

We’re always so thankful for the participation of Pagosans in any way, shape or form. We hope to make this another successful year for this independently run project. Helping our youth is helping our future.