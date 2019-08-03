Work starts to restore Navajo State Park Marina

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

Work started this week to restore marina facilities at the boat ramp at Navajo State Park.

The dock, boat slips, store and utility lines were removed early this year because they could have been damaged when the water level of the reservoir dropped to a record low. Construction crews will reconnect the infrastructure; and if all goes as planned, the work could be completed by Labor Day.

“We know this was an inconvenience for our boaters, but we appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Brian Sandy, manager of Navajo State Park. “When this work is completed, we’ll be better able to handle low-water conditions.”

Besides positioning the dock and slips, water, sewage pump-out, gasoline and limited electric service will again be available at the conclusion of the project.

The marina store will no longer be located in the water. It will be moved to the top of the boat ramp, and plans are being made for a new building that will include more facilities and services for park visitors.

Last fall, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) resurfaced about 180 feet of the boat ramp which was deteriorating.

Navajo State Park, one of 41 state parks operated by CPW, is located near the New Mexico border in southern Colorado. The park draws more than 330,000 visitors every year. The 2,100-acre park offers boating, fishing, hiking and biking trails, wildlife viewing and camping. The reservoir is one of the largest in the West at more than 15,000 surface acres.

For more information, call 883-2208.