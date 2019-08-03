New Thought presentation: ‘Can We Change Our History? Should We Change Our Past?’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought), for our presentation: “Can We Change Our History? Should We Change Our Past?” on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m.

Our guest speaker will be Theresa Howard, Science of Mind practitioner. In Science of Mind teaching, we learn that we can change our future by how we think and act today. But is it possible to change our past?

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, we will hold a yard sale to benefit NTC. Please contact us to donate items or volunteer.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, NTC will host a nationally known speaker, the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes of First Unity Spiritual Campus for Spiritual Living in St. Petersburg, Fla., at our morning service. This will be an outdoor service with potluck lunch to follow.

Reiki classes are available.

Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.