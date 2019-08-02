Plant walk: Explore alpine herbs and wildflowers

By Jean Zirnhelt

Special to The SUN

Join members of the Weminuche Audubon Society in a plant walk on Falls Creek Road this Saturday, Aug. 3, as we explore plants with Lake McCullough. This walk will last from 9:30 a.m. to noon and will be about 2 miles round trip at a slow pace.

McCullough’s incredible knowledge and wit make these popular walks an educational, fun time. She will identify high-altitude plants found in this area and discuss the botany, good harvesting practices and therapeutic uses of many fascinating native plants found right in our backyard.

Meet at the parking lot off U.S. 160 at the top of Forest Service Road 36, located 19 miles east of town. Look on the right for a small brown Forest Service sign reading Junction Road 36. Parking is in a wide lot at the top of the road. Please be prepared for unpredictable weather and uneven trails, and leave doggies at home.