Save the dates for Art Attack fun and Smokey Bear birthday event

We hope you will mark your calendars for two fun events:

Next Thursday, Aug. 8, from 11 to 1:30 p.m., kindergarteners through fifth-graders are invited to an Art Attack session where you’ll enjoy crafting and watercolor projects.

Next Friday, Aug. 9, we will celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday at a special Read with a Ranger session. Drop in any time between 2:30 to 4 p.m. to enjoy games, activities and special treats. This event is intended for all ages.

New LGBTQ youth group

A new support group to help LGBTQ youth and young adults from age 16 to in their 20s deal with social stigma, bullying, violence, hate crimes and discrimination begins at your library on Monday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. under the leadership of Ana M. Sancho Sama, Ph.D., licensed psychologist.

The purpose is to provide a safe and confidential place to share experiences, ask questions and talk about how to cope in this challenging world. The group will convene the first Monday of every month except for a change to Sept. 9 because of Labor Day.

Save the date for Friends of the Library book sale

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library annual book sale, one of the most popular events of the summer. It will be held Aug. 22-24 at the PLPOA Clubhouse — not only a new location, but also with extended hours.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., there will be a short annual meeting with an ice cream social, followed at 6:30 p.m. by the book sale for Friends only — and you can join at the door if you are not already a member. Dues are $100 for a lifetime membership, $15 for an annual individual and $25 for an annual family. The next two days are open to everyone — Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is your chance to buy books, DVDs, CDs and more at very special prices while also helping your library, since the Friends donate all the proceeds for various programs and projects that improve our facilities and services to you.

Teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, Aug. 1, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note no Tech Time Aug. 8.

Family storytimes — note Saturday time change

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Bacchus, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, will be a special guest.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers. Note the Saturday time change to the afternoon.

Local authors

Sylvia McDaniel features a family bounty hunting business in Texas in a series of Lipstick and Lead novels that include “Determined,” “Dangerous,” “Deadly” and “Daring.” Victoria Rose’s new book is “The Crab Pot Mystery.”

Large print

“Someone to Honor” by Mary Balogh is a Westcott romance. “Backlash: A Thriller” by Brad Thor is a Scot Harvath adventure. “Tom Clancy Enemy Contact” by Mike Maden is a Jack Ryan Jr. adventure. “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda is a murder mystery. “The Summer of Sunshine and Margot” by Susan Mallery follows the Baxter sisters looking for love. “The Summer Guests” by Mary Alice Monroe explores relationships of a group waiting out a hurricane on the Southern coast. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts exposes a family with huge secrets.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“Tell Me Everything” by Cambria Brockman reveals secrets of four college students who are best friends. “Shamed” by Linda Castillo reveals an Amish family’s tortured past after a murder. “Whisper Network” by Chandler Bakr features three women friends banding together after their CEO dies suddenly. “Lock Every Door” by Riley Sager is a gothic suspense story with a modern twist. “Knife” by Jo Nesbo features rogue police officer Harry Hole. “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson is a suspense story set in Oregon. “Girls Like Us” by Cristina Alger features an FBI agent whose father may be the prime murder suspect.

Other novels

“The Second Worst Restaurant in France” by Alexander McCall Smith follows a Scottish cookbook writer in France. “King of the Mississippi” by Mike Freedman is a witty satire of the industrial-military-football-consulting complex. “A Far Horizon” by Brenda Rickman Vantrease is an historical novel set during the English Civil War. “Surfside Sisters” by Nancy Thayer is set on Nantucket. “Bethlehem” by Karen Kelly is a multigenerational saga that takes place during the historic steel boom.

How-to and self help

“A Beginner’s Guide to the End” by Dr. B.J. Miller and Shoshana Berger offers practice advice for living life and facing death. “Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner and T100” is the Haynes repair manual for these vehicles. “Super and Whole Foods” is a plant-based diet. “The Healing Power of Illness” by Thorwald Dethlefsen and Dr. Ruediger Dahlke is a new look at how you can respond to psychological or spiritual conflicts.

Other nonfiction

“A Thousand Small Sanities” by Adam Copnik is a defense of liberal democracy by this New Yorker staff writer. “This Is The Book You Give Your Dad” is a humorous look at fatherhood and other manly things. “This Land” by Christopher Ketcham explores the battle now ranging over the fate of public lands in the American west.

CDs

“Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis features FBI agent Emmy Dockery. “Enemy Contact” my Mike Maden is a Tom Clancy Jack Ryan adventure. “The Oracle” by Clive Cusler and Robin Burcell is a Sam and Remi adventure. “The Summer Guests” by Mary Alice Monroe follows strangers riding out a storm together. “The Solar War” by A.G. Riddle is a space adventure. “Queen Bee” by Dorothea Benton Frank is a Sullivan’s Island story.

DVDs

“Death in Paradise” is season three and four. “Apollo 11” is a documentary with never-before-seen NASA footage. “I am the Night” is based on a true story of a girl given away at birth. “The Public” follows a group of people sheltering in a public library during a snowstorm. “Genius” by Stephen Hawkins challenges viewers to think like some of the great geniuses in history.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Rosa Lea Conner, David Zappone, Sue Ellen Haning and our anonymous donors.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.