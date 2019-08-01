Reprehensible racist rant

Dear Editor:

With his reprehensible racist rant against Baltimore and its Congressman, Trump has once again proven he does not consider himself the President of all Americans, just older white ones. If you are black, brown, yellow, or red; if you are young; if you are a woman; if you are LGBTQ; if you are educated; if you live in a large city or a blue state; if you are (god forbid) a Democrat or a progressive independent, you are his enemy. If you dare speak out against the king and his xenophobic kingdom, you are subject to vile verbal insult or outright threats.

