Public Notices 08/01/2019

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the Archuleta County Planning Commission. Applicants must be County Residents with duties to include: recommendations regarding subdivision regulations, zoning, and development projects along with amending the Community Plan. Regular meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis St. Please call Jamie at 970-264-8309 or email jjones@archuletacounty.org to inquire and request an application.

Published August 1, 8 and 15, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Raymond Vincent Bass, Jr., Deceased

Case No. 2019 PR 30032

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published August 1, 8 and 15, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 19C63

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on 7/12/19, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Kristen Jeanine Hopkins be changed to Kristen Jeanine Roth.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published August 1, 8 and 15, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a Zoning Amendment from Residential Low Density (R-6) zoning to Residential Medium Density (R-12) zoning for property at 3500 West US Highway 160. The property was previously approved as a subdivision of 33 townhomes on approximately 5.16 acre achieving a density of 6 units per acre; the proposed development seeks to increase total number of units by 8-12 which would require the R-12 zoning designation which allows up to 12 dwelling units per acre. The applicant has also submitted a Preliminary Subdivision Application to replat some lots for the proposed higher density, a Major Design Review Application for the multi-family 8-12 unit condominium building, and a PUD Amendment Application that will include the changes contingent on approvals of the three applications above.

The Planning Commission will consider a recommendation on the matter at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5:30 pm. The Town Council will then consider the requested rezoning application at two public hearings on Thursday August 22 (first reading) and Tuesday September 3, 2019 (second reading), both at 5pm. All public hearings will be conducted in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone with questions or wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or provide written comment to either cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or mailed to Planning Department, PO Box 1859, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Public comments will also be accepted at all public hearings.

Published August 1, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________