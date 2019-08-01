Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College announces new season

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College will once again bring the world to Durango, featuring an eclectic mix of performers from the far reaches of the globe as well as from across the United States during its upcoming 2019-2020 performing arts series.

Tickets for confirmed shows are on sale now, online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by phone at 247-7657, and in person at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue.

The lineup of confirmed shows for 2019-2020, including brief show descriptions, follows below. This lineup is subject to change. Note that all ticket prices listed include any applicable service charges.

The Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multiuse performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.

• “Trace Bundy: The Acoustic Ninja,” Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $30/$20.

Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso Bundy must be seen, not just heard. His music is poetry in motion, using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, and his unique banter and stage presence to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience. Listening to his intricate arrangements is one thing, but seeing the fan-dubbed “Acoustic Ninja” play live confounds even the most accomplished music lovers as to how one person can do all that with just two hands and ten fingers.

• “An Evening with Bobcat Goldthwait” Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., $30/$24/$15.

The legendary comic makes his Durango debut as the Four Corners Comedy Festival Headliner. Over the years, Goldthwait has amassed legions of fans with his brutally honest, outrageous and off-beat comedy that has made him one of the most recognizable comedians in show business today. Goldthwait is as edgy as ever as he shares his personal life, politics and humorous stories about this more than 30 years in show business. The show is recommended for 18 years and older.

• Jarabe Mexicano, featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles, “Cruzando Fronteras,” “Border Crossings,” Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $45/$35/$25.

San Diego’s breakout Latin band, Jarabe Mexicano honors the past while embracing the future, incorporating the members’ unique mixture (jarabe) of traditional as well as popular genres. A six-member group, most Jarabe Mexicano members have grown up living, studying and working on both sides of the border — which has provided them an intimate understanding of the transborder demands and the challenges facing millions who live cross-cultural lives. The show will be further enhanced with the colorful dance of Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles.

• “Get the Led Out, A Celebration of the Mighty Zep,” Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., $50/$45/$35.

Back by popular demand. From the bombastic and epic, to the folksy and mystical, Get the Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of the renowned Led Zeppelin, bringing it to the concert stage. The band’s accomplished musicians recreate Zeppelin’s songs in all their depth, including the studio overdubs that Zeppelin never performed live. Whether it’s the passion and fury with which GTLO delivers the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, or the delicate nature of the band’s intimate, sit-down acoustic set, GTLO’s attention to detail and nuance makes a GTLO performance a truly awe-inspiring experience. The dance floor will be open.

• Jazz on the Hill, featuring Joyce Lyons with The Phil Aaron Trio, a fundraiser for the Russ and Bette Serzen Endowment Fund for Concert Hall operations, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m., $125.

Jazz on the Hill features an evening of fine food and music in support of the Community Concert Hall. Guests dine on the Concert Hall stage and are treated to a performance from Lyons. Lyons’ rich alto has been compared to Dianne Reeves and Oleta Adams as she digs into the lyrics and meaning of a song, whether it’s classic Broadway, the Great American Songbook or hard-swinging Jazz. Elaine Stritch, Bobby Short and Jonathan Schwartz all have highly praised Lyons’ talent, and according to Tony Award-winning composer Stephen Flaherty, “Joyce Lyons makes each and every song truly her own. Her performances are both timeless and timely. Joyce is a true original.” Seating is limited.

• “Take Me to the River” live, celebrating the Music of New Orleans with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $59/$49.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including bepop jazz, funk and R&B/soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a “musical gumbo,” has seen the Dirty Dozen Brass band emerge as a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with romps and high-octane performances. “Take Me to the River” celebrates three generations of musicians on one stage with Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Walter “Wolfman” Washington plus Mardi Gras Indians with “Big Chief” Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles and “Big Chief” Romeo of the 9th Ward Hunters.

• Skippy and the Comedy Warriors, “Nerd Amongst Men,” Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., $34/$24/$20.

Actor Marc Price, best known as Skippy from the hit TV series “Family Ties,” has teamed up with military veterans Joe Kashnow and Bobby Henline for a fun-filled night of stand-up comedy. Comedy Warriors is part of “Healing Through Humor” as America’s wounded warriors regain their enthusiasm for life through comedy while raising awareness of the difficulties facing returning veterans. These Comedy Warriors candidly share their poignant life stories, and the role that stand-up comedy plays in their rehabilitation. While the subject is serious, the show is humorous and light-hearted.

• Skerryvore, award-winning folk rock band from Scotland, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $45/$30/$25.

Twice winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music “Live Act of the Year” award, Skerryvore creates a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and Americana that is representative of the different personalities and upbringing of the eight band members, all hailing from different regions of Scotland. The band’s success led to the creation of Skerryvore’s own annual festival, Oban Live, that has grown to attract more than 10,000 attendees.

• Stephanie and Paolo, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., $20.

Pioneers in the use of four-hands piano in jazz, Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi have earned widespread success with their arrangements of classics from the stride piano, ragtime and boogie-woogie repertoires, as well as from the swing era and the Great American Songbook. Blending impeccable technique and mature musicality with humor and showmanship, they are considered the most engaging piano duo dedicated to the repertoire of classic jazz. Stephanie and Paolo are said to revel in a gorgeous lightness of being on a beautiful assortment of songs, tempos and approaches.

• David Sedaris. Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $49/$39.

NPR humorist and bestselling author of “Naked,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “Theft by Finding” and “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” Sedaris is one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. For Sedaris, laughter isn’t just a facet of life — it’s the quintessential lifeblood of it. He will share readings from his latest work, Calypso, as well as host an audience Q&A and book-signing.

• “Forever Tango,” Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $55/$45/$35.

Revered as the greatest tango show in the world, “Forever Tango” features 14 world-class tango dancers, one vocalist and an on-stage 11-piece orchestra, including the instrument of the tango, the bandoneon, in an evening that celebrates the passionate music and dance of Argentina. The show tells the story of the birth of tango in 19th century Argentina through today, when the tango may be Argentina’s best-known export.

• State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara, “Nutcracker,” featuring the San Juan Symphony, Dec. 13-15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. $43/$29.

As is now tradition at the Community Concert Hall, the magical holiday ballet “Nutcracker,” performed by the highly acclaimed State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara, will usher in the holidays with two matinee and two evening performances. Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson holds true to the original classical ballet in this Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky masterpiece, creating a traditional “Nutcracker” set in Victorian times and suited for all ages. The ballet will be accompanied by a live orchestra, as the San Juan Symphony is set to perform.

• Bar D Wranglers Christmas Jubilee 2019, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., $29/$19.

Durango’s much-beloved cowboy crooners come off the Bar D and return to the Community Concert Hall stage for their traditional cowboy Christmas show. Founded by Cy Scarborough in 1969, the Bar D Wranglers offer their own unique style of Western music, cowboy poetry and humor. The Christmas Jubilee is a warm-hearted and fun-filled show that inspires the entire family to remember the true meaning of the holidays.

• Black Violin, Jan. 18, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $58.50/$46.50/$36.50.

Black Violin — featuring Wilner “Wil” Be Baptiste (viola) and Kevin “Kev” Marcus Sylvester (violin) — is a blend of classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music, resulting in a unique, generation-defying, groundbreaking sound. Live, Baptiste and Sylvester are joined by ace turntable whiz DJ SPS, plus percussion, and have been named one of the hottest bands at SXSW. Black Violin has performed to celebrated audiences from the troops in Iraq to President Barack Obama’s inaugural ball. The duo is said to know the meaning of an outrageously good time. The dance floor will be open.

• Choir of Man, Jan. 21, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $54/$44/$34/$24.

Returning to Durango by popular demand, Choir of Man features a high-paced show of entertainment that combines live music and foot-stomping choreography from nine “ordinary guys” who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock. Envision the greatest pub gig ever seen and multiply it by 10. There’s something for everyone in what is revered as a joyous and uplifting show for all ages. Noted Broadway Baby, “A feast for the senses, Choir of Man will have you dancing down the aisles.”

• Golden Dragon Acrobats, Jan. 23, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $34/$24.

Returning once again to Durango, the widely popular Chinese Golden Dragon Acrobats will astound and amaze as the troupe delivers, as the New York Post reported, “… beautifully choreographed routines showcasing their amazing skills and physicality, accompanied by a musical score of traditional Chinese music filtered through a New Age sensibility … Juggling everything from umbrellas to soccer balls – and with props as varied as ladders and giant spinning wheels — the performers show just why they’re world-famous.”

• International Guitar Night, 20th anniversary tour, February 6, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $45/$39/$29.

Each year, International Guitar Night’s (IGN) founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours highlighting the diversity of acoustic guitar music. For IGN’s 20th Anniversary, the tour will feature guest host Mike Dawes (England) and his two-hand contemporary style, joined by German Lopez and his sweet, high-pitched “timple” from the Canary Islands. Rounding out the show is jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli from Finland and Hawaiian Slack Key master Jim Kimo West.

• “Mystery Science 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus,” Feb. 13, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $54/$44/$34,

Original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series “Mystery Science Theater 3000” (MST3K) Joel Hodgson headlines a tour for an all new live production: “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour.” Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as the character Joel Robinson for the show along with the world’s only movie riffing robots — Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy. Together they will tackle never-before-screened films with the rapid-fire hilarity that has built MST3K’s loyal following for more than 30 years.

• The Actors’ Gang, directed by Tim Robbins, “The New Colossus,” Feb. 25-26 2020, 7:30 p.m., $54/$44/$34/$24.

A powerful production of The Actors’ Gang Theater, “The New Colossus” reflects on America’s immigrant history as the actors tell their ancestors’ stories, their struggles and their journeys from oppression to freedom. The play celebrates the courage and great character of the refugees who came to this country throughout the last 300 years. The members of the acting company are truly from different parts of the world. They tell their stories each in a different language, and each in different dress. The ensemble of 12 reflects a celebration of diversity in the U.S.

• Donny McCaslin, March 4, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $49/$39/$29.

A graduate of the Berklee School of Music, McCaslin began playing the saxophone during his early childhood years. While perhaps best recognized for his contributions to “Blackstar,” David Bowie’s final studio album, McCaslin’s comprehensive approach to jazz as a popular American music genre is vast and mesmerizing. Throughout his extensive career his repertoire has integrated the full range of sounds that a tenor sax can produce: from funky fusion to mainstream modern, to laid-back balmy ballads, all flavored with his own experimental style.

• Pilobolus, “Come to Your Senses,” March 9, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $55/$45/$35.

After nearly 50 years, Pilobolus Dance Theatre remains a major American dance company of international influence. Pilobolus, with its unique vision of modern dance, stretches the boundaries of human movement with a dazzling mix of humor, intelligence, physical invention and raw athleticism. The troupe’s collaborative choreographic process and unique weight-sharing approach to partnering gives the company a nontraditional powerful set of skills from which to create “dance.” Pilobolus brings a new show, “Come to Your Senses,” that combines dance, video and theater to create a journey through diverse worlds.

• Suzy Bogguss, March 18, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $45/$35/$25.

Walking the line between critical acclaim and commercial success, Bogguss remains one of the rare artists who has pleased fans and critics alike with her vocal style, musicianship and meaningful lyrics. One of the most acclaimed female country singers of the late ‘80s and ‘90s, she blends songs of substance and depth with mass-market appeal and balanced country tradition with a contemporary mainstream sensibility.

• Yamato — The Drummers of Japan, “Passion,” March 25, 2020.7:30 p.m., $55/$45/$35.

This Japanese taiko drumming troupe opens the performance with dozens of players hitting a Japanese taiko drum made from a large 400-year-old tree. They move their whole bodies to strike the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy. The troupe’s live performances are so full of intensity that they make audiences’ bodies jump and their hearts beat faster, overwhelmed by the beat of the music and powerful sounds.

• “Croce Plays Croce,” April 16, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $45/$35/$29.

The son of legendary singer/songwriter Jim Croce, A.J. Croce returns to the stage with a new show featuring a complete set of classics by his father including the timeless songs, “Operator,” “Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” and more. A.J. Croce, an accomplished performer in his own right, strikes a fine balance between paying heartfelt homage to his father’s artistic legacy and injecting the songs with his own spin and personality. The anecdotes A.J. Croce shares about his father’s songs, like the songs themselves, are all the more touching coming from the son who has grown to become every bit his dad’s artistic equal.

• Adam Swanson: “From Ragtime to Rhapsody,” April 29, 2020, 7:30 p.m., $20.

Pianist Swanson is one of the world’s foremost performers of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz, the Great American Songbook and more. He holds a bachelor’s in classical piano and a master’s in musicology from the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. Although only 27 years old, Adam has been a featured performer and lecturer at ragtime and jazz festivals across the United States, and he is the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.