Christopher Keehn

Christopher Keehn was born in Fort Riley, Kansas, on July 3, 1952, while his dad was off in the Korean War. Christopher was 67.

Christopher graduated from George C. Marshall High School in Ankara, Turkey, and went on to study at the University of Nevada on an athletic scholarship, where he graduated.

Chris loved music, reading and animals. He was a sensitive soul who will be dearly missed by his family.

Chris enjoyed his five years in Pagosa Springs, where he really enjoyed the outdoors on his motorcycle.

God bless you, Christopher.