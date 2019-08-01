Brass master class announced

By Kathy Wadenpfuhl

Mountain Light Music Festival and the Pagosa Mountain Rotary will present a master class for brass students in Pagosa Springs and other local school districts.

Pagosa Mountain Rotary has generously donated the funds to provide this extraordinary educational experience to our local brass students/musicians.

The brass master class will be held in the St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

If you play a brass instrument, you are welcome to attend this master class. Brass basics, as well as some advanced techniques, will be presented during this educational event.

Mountain Light Music Festival would like to thank Pagosa Mountain Rotary for its generosity and continued partnership.

For more information, call Kathy Wadenpfuhl at (409) 720-7445.