Acoustic Guitar Ninja Trace Bundy to open Community Concert Hall 2019-2020 season

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy will open the 2019-2020 performing arts series of the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College on Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Said by fans “a must to be seen, not just heard,” Bundy’s music is called poetry in motion. Using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, and his unique banter and stage presence to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience, he is the fan-dubbed “Acoustic Guitar Ninja.” His live performance confounds even the most accomplished music lovers with how one person can do all that he does with just two hands and 10 fingers.

Bundy’s unique career has taken him across the world, with sold-out concerts in 28 countries — from high-tech performance halls in South Korea and Italy, to remote villages in Zimbabwe and Guatemala. He has independently sold more than 130,000 albums on his record label. His video clips circulate virally at astonishing speed, with in excess of 40 million YouTube views to date.

Bundy was named “Most Promising New Talent” of 2008 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, as well as winning third place in the magazine’s “Best Fingerstyle Guitarist” category the same year.

Jimmy Leslie at Guitar Player Magazine blogged, “It was easy to see why Bundy plays bigger venues on each tour. In his hands, the acoustic guitar is an imagination station, and there was no telling where he is going take the audience at any given turn. Thrilling stuff.”

Audiocast Magazine from Austin agrees: “Bundy’s live show is without a doubt an event that needs to be witnessed rather than told about. With such a jaw-dropping performance, Bundy’s live concert is a slap in the face that would leave a palm print on the memory of everyone in the audience.”

See Bundy performing U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeMgJHnXdkE.

Tickets ($20/$30) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by phone at 247-7657, or in person at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue. Posted ticket prices include applicable service charges. All sales are final.