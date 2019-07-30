Baylor Wind Trio to open Mountain Light Music Festival

By Kathy Wadenpfuhl

Special to The PREVIEW

Baylor Wind Trio will be the performing artists at the Mountain Light Music Festival Opening Gala. This concert will be held on Wednesday, Aug.7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse.

In addition to this fabulous woodwind trio, Baylor Brass quintet will be performing.

Members of the Baylor Wind Trio and the Baylor Brass all serve as music faculty in the Department of Music at Baylor University.

The Baylor Woodwind Trio is the premier wind faculty trio at Baylor University. The Baylor Wind Trio is composed of resident faculty members of the Baylor University School of Music in Waco, Texas. The members have performed at state, national and international concerts, conventions and recitals in the United States and Canada. Members of the trio have just returned from Panama after a tour of the country where they presented concerts and conference presentations to audiences.

Dr. Euridice Alvarez, assistant professor of oboe, is principal oboist with the Waco Symphony and performs with the Baylor Woodwind Quintet. As a performer and teacher, she has toured Panama, Honduras, Costa Rica and Thailand. Her oboe studies began at the Victoriano López School of Music in her native Honduras with José Ángel Ábrego, and continued at the University of Southern Mississippi (BM), Baylor University (MM) and The Eastman School of Music (DMA). Her primary teachers are Patricia Malone, Doris DeLoach, Geoffrey Burgess and Richard Killmer.

Recent symphonic performances have been in Colorado with the Boulder Bach Festival, Boulder Philharmonic, Fort Collins Symphony and Greeley Philharmonic, in Washington, D.C., with the Avanti Symphony and most recently with Abilene Philharmonic. As soloist, notable performances have been with the Saint Malo Festival Orchestra in Panama, the Masterworks Festival Avanti Orchestra in Washington, D.C., and The Nazareth College Symphony in The Bahamas. She has performed and/or presented master classes in Panama, Honduras, Costa Rica, Thailand, Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, New Mexico and Texas. She formerly served on the faculty of the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Northern Colorado.

Charlotte Daniel serves as assistant professor of flute at Baylor University, where she performs as a member of the Baylor Winds and as principal flutist of the Waco Symphony Orchestra. In residency with the Baylor Winds, she served as guest faculty in the 2019 Festival Internacional de Música Alfredo de Saint Malo in Panama. With the Austin-based wind quintet QuinTexas, she won the silver medal in the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Coleman- Saunderson Prize at the Coleman Chamber Ensemble Competition. She has also performed with the Austin Symphony, Abilene Philharmonic, Round Rock Symphony, Ann Arbor Opera and as flute fellow at the Brevard, Bay View and National Music Festivals. Daniel has served as educator, performer and adjudicator for the National Flute Association, Austin Chamber Music Center, Texas Flute Society, Houston Flute Club, Austin Flute Society, Texas Music Educators’ Association, and the Musical Merit Foundation of San Diego. She received her education from the University of Texas at Austin (DMA), University of Michigan (MM) and Oklahoma State University (BM). Her primary teachers include Marianne Gedigian, Amy Porter and Conor Nelson.

Bassoonist Ann Shoemaker is known for her varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral player and educator. She has given guest solo recitals at universities across the country, she has been featured with the InterHarmony Music Festival orchestra, the Carolina Youth Symphony, the Colorado College Summer Music Festival orchestra and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro orchestra.

Shoemaker was a founding member of the Relevents Wind Quintet and has toured with the ensemble throughout the United States and Germany. She has also performed with the Jupiter Symphony Chamber Players, including concerts in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Shoemaker is currently the principal bassoonist with the Shreveport (La.) and Waco (Texas) Symphony Orchestras. She has previously held positions with the Greensboro, Salisbury and Hendersonville Symphony Orchestras (N.C.). She has performed often with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (Texas), the Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Asheville (N.C.), Greenville (S.C.) Symphony Orchestras and the South Carolina Philharmonic.

Shoemaker currently serves as assistant professor of bassoon at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and has previously been on faculty at Furman University, Davidson College and the North Carolina School of the Arts. She holds a bachelor of music degree from Furman University, and a master of music degree from Yale School of Music, where she was awarded the Nyfenger Award for Outstanding Woodwind Performance.

Shoemaker has additional training from numerous summer music festivals, including Aspen and Tanglewood. She recently completed her doctor of musical arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she was a Hayes Fellowship recipient. Her primary teachers include Michael Burns, Frank Morelli, Carol Lowe and Kevin Hall.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the Mountain Light Music Festival, please call Kathy Wadenpfuhl at (409) 720-7445, or Carol Larsen at (214) 649-5041. To purchase tickets for either the opening gala concert or the festival, visit www.mountainlightmusicfestival.com or purchase at the door.