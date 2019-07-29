Archuleta County Fair right around the corner

By Terry Schaaf

Special to The PREVIEW

The Archuleta County Fair board would like to invite everyone to the 68th annual Archuleta County Fair Aug. 1-4.

We would also like to challenge everyone to enter items in the open class. Did you knit or crochet something, take a beautiful photo, paint or draw something? Even if you think it isn’t perfect, we want to see what you have done. Bring your items to the fairgrounds on July 30 from 1 to 8 p.m.

The Archuleta County Fair is a great time for the whole family to come and see the 4-H animals, Wildman Phil and his unusual animals, lots of live music and three different kinds of rodeo (bulls and broncs, ranch rodeo and kids’ rodeo). You don’t want to miss the pie-eating contest, laser tag, Mud Tug, the 4-H chuckwagon dinner, livestock auction and karaoke.

To see a complete schedule of events and find more information about the fair, please see our website at archuletacountyfair.com.