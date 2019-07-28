Stories at Sunset Program at Chimney Rock National Monument July 31

By Nadia Werby

Special to The SUN

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) is proud to present the Stories at Sunset Program at Chimney Rock National Monument on Wednesday, July 31.

At this family-friendly event, guests gather at the Great Kiva off the Mesa Village Trail as sunset approaches for this rare glimpse into Native American culture, history and stories. Our special guest speaker will be Jicarilla Apache tribal member Andulia Davis. After the storytelling, guests return to the upper parking lot to enjoy one of Chimney Rock’s spectacular sunsets.

Storytelling is an important part of the Jicarilla tradition and is used to educate younger generations about the history of the nation and how it came to be. Davis is a volunteer with CRIA and is also a substitute teacher in Dulce. Her father was a medicine man and her grandfather, Augustine Vigil, was one of five chiefs who went to Washington, D.C., in the 1880s to secure reservation lands for the Jicarilla Apache Nation.

Guests must check in for the Stories at Sunset Program between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged for this program as space is limited. Walk-ins are accommodated if space is available. Bring a blanket or camp chair for comfort, a light jacket and a flashlight to light your way back to your vehicle after sunset. Tickets are $16/adult and $8/child (5-12). Prior to the Stories at Sunset program, a guided tour of the Great House Pueblo Trail will be offered for 25 people. Following the tour, guests will attend the Stories at Sunset program. Tickets for this combination package are $20/adult and $8/child (5-12).

CRIA is a nonprofit organization which operates the interpretive program at Chimney Rock National Monument under a participating agreement with the USDA Forest Service/San Juan National Forest.

For more information and to make reservations for the July 31 program, please visit our website at www.chimneyrockco.org.