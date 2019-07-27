New Thought outdoor service: ‘Listening to Divine Spirit’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) for an outdoor service and picnic this Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m.

Please come and welcome our guest speaker, Elizabeth Summers, medium and numerologist, speaking on “Listening to Divine Spirit.”

Please call (970) 309-6067 for location and directions. All are encouraged to bring chair and potluck dish. In case of rain, we will be indoors at the same location.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter, and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a reception Summers, speaking on “The Science of Ancient Soul Destiny Codes.” There is no charge.

On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, we will hold a yard sale to benefit NTC. Please contact us to donate items or volunteer.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, NTC will host nationally known speaker the Rev. Temple Hayes at our morning service.

Reiki classes are available.

Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.