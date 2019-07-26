Volunteers needed for Archuleta County Fair

The Archuleta County Fair is fast approaching, with the dates being Aug. 1-4. This community-wide event is fun for residents of all ages and also needs the help of all its Archuleta County residents.

Could you dedicate a few hours to help out over this particular weekend? For those new to the community, do you have a special skill set in areas such as cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, animal behavior, photography or many other areas? Check with the Extension Office to see if they still need judges.

Not inclined to be a judge? How about spending time taking tickets at the gate or working at one of the many activity tents, assisting at one of the rodeos or helping out in a plethora of other options? The county fair is about community, and this event is a perfect time for you to get involved in your community and donate a few hours of your time.

The fair is more than the livestock show on Saturday evening. It is days of fun events for adults and children; it is a variety of skill levels of rodeo activities; it is a celebration of skills like quilting, photography, cooking and more. There are games and activities for the children, food vendors and informational booths for the adults.

The Chamber will be there with our Adventure Raffle tickets, so don’t miss our booth.

For more information about how you can volunteer at the fair, contact Terry Schaaf at 264-5931.

Membership news

We welcome Java the Cup joining the Chamber this week.

Our renewals this week include: Angela’s Flowers, Beehive Homes, Healing Waters Resort and Spa, Jim Smith Realty, JoAnn Laird Realty and King Campbell DDS. Our nonprofit agencies renewing are GOAL Academy and the Archuleta County Democratic Party.