Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County Golf Tournament set for Saturday

By Karin Daniels

Special to The SUN

It’s not too late to play in the fifth annual Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County golf tournament, “Golf with a Military Slant,” taking place this Saturday, July 27, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. We have so many prizes to be won through a variety of military-related contests and challenges. The four-player best ball scramble is open to all golfers.

In addition, we will offer an Open Flight and a Veterans Flight. You could win $10,000 for a hole-in-one and the grand prizes are rounds of golf at some beautiful courses. Mulligans and “Hand Grenades” can also be purchased to increase your chances of winning.

Come on out for a great day of golf and support the Veterans Memorial Park project. The cost is $80 per player which includes green fee, golf cart and lunch at the end of the tournament.

Sign up at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club or check out our website for more information: www.vetsmemorialpark.org. Please plan to pay by cash or check made payable to VMPAC. If you prefer, you can also pay on our website — that is a new feature this year.

Contact Val Valentine, tournament director, at 946-6086 or the Pagosa Springs Golf Club at 731-4755. Thank you for supporting the Veterans Memorial Park — wait until you see how far the park has progressed because of you.