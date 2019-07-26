Dancing with the Pagosa Stars a success

By Tess Wisher

Special to The PREVIEW

Through local community support, ticket sales and votes from friends and family from around the country, Dancing with the Pagosa Stars successfully raised more than $230,000 to educate the at-risk children at Seeds of Learning.

The Seeds board of directors is full of gratitude for this amazing outpouring of support for Pagosa’s youth. With 300 guests and over 100 volunteers, stars, coaches, committee members and production crew, this event illustrates the amazing support Seeds receives from this community. It is because of each and every one of these people that Seeds is able to continue to provide low-income and at-risk kids with high quality early education. Each $22 raised at this event means one at-risk child can spend one more day learning at Seeds.

After the event, Annita Bens walked away as the winner of Mirror Ball trophy.

Nicki Smith won Best Female Dancer, Chris Hopkins won Best Male Dancer, Jason Cox won Best Costume as a vision in orange and Laura Moore won Best Video with her hilarious and touching testimony to the power of Seeds.

The entire Seeds of Learning community is so thankful for everyone’s support at this year’s Dancing with the Pagosa Stars. Thank you.