CRUISE-A-THONg Race for the Average Joe set for Saturday

For those who have never experienced a CRUISE-A-THONg race, this Saturday, July 27, is your chance to join in the fun of the self-described “don’t-try-athlon.”

The CRUISE-A-THONg Race for the Average Joe 2019, in its 13th year, is sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Upper San Juan River and will be held in Town Park, with registration running from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The race route, commencement and race will begin around 11 a.m., Friends of the Upper San Juan River President Jenny Highum explained in an email.

This event is designed for the “not-quite-hardcore athlete,” Highum described.

The winner of the event will be the individual who posts the most average time, Highum explained.

What competitors can expect is a three-leg course that begins with a cruiser bike ride, or any other self-propelled method of transportation, tour through downtown.

Next up is a flip-flopped walk along the Riverwalk and a tube (or any other flotation device) float down the San Juan River.

Once completed, an after-party will be held with live music, a beer garden, food and awards.

Prizes will be awarded for creative costumes, flotation devices and the methods of cruising competitors take.

“This is a family-friendly event to help us raise money for park improvement projects and especially for future public river access to the mighty San Juan River,” Highum wrote.

Rules for the event are to “cruise responsibly,” Highum added, explaining that it is recommended that everyone wear a life vest and that personal flotation devices are required for all those under the age of 12.

“The race is capped at 3 hours and all racers must cross the finish line to be calculated in the mean, mode and median,” Highum explained. “The goal is to have fun, chillax and be average for a day since we know that everyone excels the other 364 days of the year. Trust us, it’s the funnest day you’ll have all summer. As always, we are looking for sponsors and volunteers. Please reach out to us if you’re interested and we’ll be in touch.”

