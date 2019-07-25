Summer Reading party tomorrow, new LGBTQ group and book sale in August

Your library’s Summer Reading Program closing party takes place tomorrow, Friday, July 26, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. — when everyone who participated in the program will enjoy live music from SEB Guitar, food and crafts. Highlight of the event will be distribution of prizes to several lucky winners.

Grand prize for babies through pre-K is a basket of early literacy toys and activities. Grand prizes for both kids and teens is a telescope, one for each age group. The adult grand prize is a $100 Visa gift card. We also have four $20 gift cards donated by a local pizzeria that will be given away at the party. Note that you must be present to win a prize.

We’ve had great participation in this summer’s program: 20 preschool kids, 81 children, 16 teens and 48 adults.

New LGBTQ youth group

A new support group to help LGBTQ youth and young adults from age 15 to in their 20s deal with social stigma, bullying, violence, hate crimes and discrimination begins at your library on Monday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. under the leadership of Anna M. Sancho Sama, Ph.D., licensed psychologist.

The purpose is to provide a safe and confidential place to share experiences, ask questions and talk about how to cope in this challenging world. The group will convene the first Monday of every month except for a change to Sept. 9 because of Labor Day.

Save the date for Friends of the Library book sale

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library annual book sale, one of the most popular events of the summer. It will be held Aug. 22-24 at the PLPOA Clubhouse (note the new location).

On Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., there will be a short annual meeting with an ice cream social, followed at 6:30 p.m. by the book sale for Friends only — and you can join at the door if you are not already a member. Dues are $100 for a lifetime membership, $15 for an annual individual and $25 for an annual family. The next two days are open to everyone — Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is your chance to buy books, DVDs, CDs and more at very special prices while also helping your library, since the Friends use all the proceeds for various projects that improve our facilities and services to you.

Summer Reading Club today

Youngsters kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a free special Summer Reading Club on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will explore exciting adventures in outer space. Today, July 25, we’ll look in the world of sci-fi, UFOs and aliens.

Fly-fishing casting

practice today

Casting demonstration and practice will be led by Mark at Yamaguchi Park today, Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. We recommend bringing your own fly rod, if you have one, but we will have a limited number of rods available at the park for those without.

An optional field trip to the river will take place on Saturday, July 27, with time and location to be determined in class. Registration is required for these sessions. Please call 264-2209 or come in to the library to register.

Literary Ladies tomorrow

This free book-lovers’ group meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tomorrow, Friday, July 26, they will discuss “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover. Stop by your library to pick up a copy. No registration is required. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Tween paper airplanes

Tweens are invited to a free paper airplanes event on Monday, July 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. for fourth- through eighth-graders. Come and fold paper airplanes and test them to see which ones go the farthest. We’ll have templates available, but you are encouraged to get creative on your own.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, July 31, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Teen advisory board

Thursday, Aug. 1, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

ESL classes

We are now holding free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers. Joyce Holdread is teaching the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone is teaching beginners. No registration is required.

Su biblioteca está ofreciendo ahora clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 pm. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Computer classes

The is a free program from 1 to 2 p.m. to learn a useful technology skill or application. It’s generally on alternating Thursdays, but this month it will be alternating Mondays. July 29 is Microsoft Word Basics. No registration is required.

Adult education summer hours

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) has moved to summer hours. It now takes place on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This free session is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

CDs

“Sisters of Summer’s End” by Lori Foster follows two women’s friendship as summer ends. “The Summoning” by Heather Graham is a mystery centering on strange happenings in a home and a neighborhood.

DVDs

“Nova Wonders” is a two-disc series making complicated scientific concepts understandable and fun. “Death in Paradise” is season one and two. “Five Feet Apart” is a love story featuring two teens who spend much of their time as patients in hospital. “Hotel Mumbai” is the true story of the 2008 terrorist siege of the hotel in India.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Valley Lowrance and our anonymous donors. For their generous monetary donations, we thank John Taylor and Jim Miller.

Quotable quote

“I tell everyone not to retire, but to rewire.” — Dr. Ruth Westheimer, age 91, better known as Dr. Ruth, a German-American sex therapist, author, and radio and TV personality.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.