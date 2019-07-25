September lecture to focus on Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge

By Janice Sheftel

Special to The PREVIEW

“Underwater excavation and the analysis of Pirate Blackbeard’s Flagship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge” will be the topic of the third annual John W. Sanders lecture by David Moore, archaeological curator of the North Carolina Maritime Museum.

Co-sponsored by the San Juan Basin Archaeological Society (SJBAS) and the Fort Lewis College (FLC) Anthropology Department, the lecture will be held in the FLC Student Union Ballroom on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., preceded by a cookie reception at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the lecture, at a cost of $10 plus $3 in convenience fees, are available at the Durango Welcome Center, by calling 247-7657 or at www.durangoconcerts.com. Tickets, if still available, may be purchased at the door, starting at 6 p.m. at a cost of $15. Five dollars of the ticket price will support the SJBAS Internship and Education Fund, which provides, annually, two FLC student internships at the Center of Southwest Studies and summer FLC archaeology field school scholarships.

Moore’s lecture will entail, first, a brief historical introduction to Captain Edward Thatch, aka Blackbeard, and what research in recent years has revealed about the pirate and his operations. Second, the lecture will discuss the location and archaeological investigation of the shipwreck site for the Queen Anne’s Revenge, the recovered material, cultural assemblage and a brief interpretation of what two decades of work tells us about colonial piracy in general and Blackbeard specifically.

Moore has been involved in maritime history and shipwreck research for over 35 years, including stints as a nautical archaeologist for the states of North Carolina and Florida, and conducted field research on over 300 shipwrecks dating from the 16th to 19th centuries.

Moore traveled to Florida in 1983 as an archaeological consultant soon after completing course work for a master’s degree in maritime history and nautical archaeology at East Carolina University (ECU). At ECU, Moore began researching piracy and initially proposed locating Blackbeard’s shipwrecks in 1982, while still a graduate student. His work in Florida included structural investigations of the 17th century Spanish galleons Nuestra Señora de Atocha (c. 1622), Santa Margarita (c. 1622) and San Martin (c. 1618); and directing the first deep-water (1,350 feet) shipwreck excavation utilizing robotic technology off the Dry Tortugas (1990-91).

As principle investigator on the Henrietta Marie (slave ship site) Project (National Geographic Magazine, August 2002), his work led to the completion his ECU master’s thesis in 1989 on the historical and archaeological investigations of this significant site. This work proved instrumental in the development of a major exhibition that toured the U.S. and abroad from 1995 until 2008.

Moore also worked on the wreck of Santa Clara in the early 1990s, a ship owned by Pedro Menéndez de Avilés and lost in the Bahamas in 1564, the year before Menéndez established St. Augustine, Fla.

Born, raised and educated in North Carolina, Moore returned to his home state in February 1996, when hired by the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort. As curator of Nautical Archaeology at the museum, Moore directs the recording efforts on the excavation of Blackbeard’s flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge (National Geographic Magazine, July 2006).

A limited number of books about Blackbeard and the Queen Anne’s Revenge, and about the lecture topics of SJBAS’s prior JWS lecture topics, will be for sale before and after the Moore’s lecture. Payment is to be by cash or check only.

So, save the date, Sept. 14, for an important archaeological event and get your Blackbeard tickets early.