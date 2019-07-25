Renewed and energized

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

As sweat trickles down my cheek, I retrieve a cold bottle of water from the garage fridge and grab an old towel from the workbench. I collapse in a nearby lawn chair and groan. Yard work equates to hard work and the Arizona heat did not help.

“Jesus, please give me half the energy of the Energizer Bunny! On TV commercials, he never slows down or stops. I need to discover his secret.” I guzzle down the water and continue my conversation. “How and when does the little guy recharge his batteries?”

Of course! The bunny runs off batteries with a limited lifetime — throw the battery away and replace with new ones when the charge dies.

“Batteries are disposable, which works great for the bunny, but not me. I can’t be thrown away when tired or rundown. Where does my source of energy come from?”

I force myself out of the comfortable confines of the chair and head back to work. Lost in my thoughts, I rake and bag the piles of debris.

The next morning, when the sun creeps across the horizon, I walk outside with a cup of tea in one hand and my devotional book in the other.

Sitting outdoor as the quietness envelops me is like a comfy throw. I read my devotion and God’s word begins to penetrate into the recesses of my mind. I remember my dialogue with Jesus from the day before. Each morning I feast on His Word as my spirit, soul and body is renewed and energized. The more I read the more exhilarated I become. His joy is my strength.

Before long our quiet little neighborhood stirs out of its nighttime slumber. The distant bark of a dog breaks the silence as a rabbit dares to invade the neighbor’s garden. The garbage truck clamors down the street and clanks the bins as trash dumps into the gondolas. Friends out for an early morning stroll wave a cheerful good morning or stop for a short chat.

There is no time like the present to get busy and attack those pesky weeds. The Energizer Bunny runs off a battery, but I have been refueled by the Word of God.

Because of Jesus, my strength is restored.

“But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31(ESV).

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.