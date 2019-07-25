Registration open for AARP Smart Driver course

The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.

Why take the course?

Over nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result what they learned in the course and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.

AARP membership is not required to take the course.

The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, please call (970) 462-9613.

Due to popular demand, the Pagosa Springs Senior Center is hosting a fifth class on Oct. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Zentangle

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

The class instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. She can be reached at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The next class will be Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Senior Center.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 25 — Chicken with broccoli and rice casserole, yellow squash medley, milk, salad bar and cherry pie.

Friday, July 26 — Lemon baked tilapia with tartar sauce, mushrooms with barley and brown rice pilaf, sautéed cabbage, milk, salad bar and lime dessert.

Monday, July 29 — Turkey wrap, roasted asparagus with walnuts, cucumber salad, milk, salad bar and Rice Krispies Treats.

Tuesday, July 30 — Beef goulash, roasted cauliflower with red peppers, green bean medley, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.

Wednesday, July 31 — Chicken Marsala, polenta cake, spinach sautéed with mushrooms, bacon green beans, milk, salad bar and strawberry shortcake.

Thursday, Aug. 1 — Mahi taco with coleslaw, cilantro/lime rice, Brussels sprouts with sweet chili sauce, milk, salad bar and lemon dessert.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.