Public Notices 07/25/2019

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

449 San Juan Street

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Roger Gnagey and Beth Rayburn

Case Number 2019CV030060

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: ROGER GNAGEY

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: July 25, 2019.

Last Publication: August 22, 2019.

Archuleta County Attorney’s Office

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

Tel: 970-264-8300

Published July 25, August 1, 8,15 and 22, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are offering an estimated 1,890.3 MBF (thousand board feet) of ponderosa pine sawtimber for sale on the J-33 Divide Logging Unit. The sale is comprised of 7 harvest blocks totaling approximately 710 acres, located 17 miles south of Dulce, New Mexico on the Jicarilla Apache Nation. For further information concerning the J-33 Divide Logging Unit contact Mr. Richard Wells at: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Jicarilla Agency Branch of Forestry, P.O. Box 167, Dulce, New Mexico 87528, Telephone (575)-759-3962, E-mail: richard.wells@bia.gov.

Published July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT

NOTICE is hereby given that the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (“District”) of Archuleta County, Colorado, will make final payment at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on August 8, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. to TKF Contracting, of Cortez, Colorado for all work done by said Contractor(s) for the installation of a UV Disinfection System and associated work at the District’s San Juan Water Treatment Plant.

Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractors or their subcontractors, in or about the performance of the work contracted to be done or that supplies rental machinery, tools, or equipment to the extent used in the prosecution of the work, and whose claim therefor has not been paid by the contractors or their subcontractors, at any time up to and including the time of final settlement for the work contracted to be done, is required to file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid, and an account of such claim, to the District, whose address is, P. O. Drawer 4610, 100 Lyn Ave., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 , on or before the date and time hereinabove shown. Failure on the part of any claimant to file such verified statement of claim prior to such final settlement will release the District, its Board of Directors, officers, agents, and employees, of and from any and all liability for such claim.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /s/ Justin O. Ramsey, PE

District Engineer

First Publication: July 25, 2019

Last Publication: August 1, 2019

The Pagosa Springs Sun

Published July 25 and August 1, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Auction Storage Units 8/10/19 10 AM, 193 Rob Snow Road 970-264-5958, C-04 Molly Chatagnier, 10×10 home and work equipment. C-08 Jonathan Payne, 10×10 home furniture. C-74, James Allison 10×10, home goods. C86 Bradie Brewton, 10×20 home and work items. C-101, Shawn Hudler, 10×10, home and working items. Arrive 30min before Auction.

Published July 25 and August 1, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

The Archuleta County Board of Equalization (CBOE) will sit to review the assessment of all taxable property located in Archuleta County, as prepared by the Archuleta County Assessor, and to hear appeals from determinations of the Assessor on July 22, 24, 29, 30 and 31. Hearings will be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Published July 25, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

