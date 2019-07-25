Center of Southwest Studies offers free summer lectures

By Julie Tapley-Booth

Special to The PREVIEW

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College in Durango is again offering its free summer lecture series based on this year’s theme, “Hispanidad!”

Throughout 2019, the center is showcasing its Hispano collections in the museum. Some items have never been exhibited before. The presentations selected for the lecture series continue the theme, inviting the community to learn more about the following cultural icons, traditions and sacred places. Lectures are held Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. in the center’s Lyceum Room, No. 120.

Aug. 7 — “Historic Churches of New Mexico: A Visual Tour” presented by Frank Graziano.

Aug. 21 — “Documentation of Three Hispano Cemeteries along the San Juan River” presented by Ruth Lambert.

The center’s museum, library and archives are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and parking on campus is free during summer months.

The Center of Southwest Studies, now in its 55th year, provides an active program of free public lectures and events year-round at its museum, research library, and archives facility on the campus of Fort Lewis College. For more information, please contact the center’s business office at 247-7456 or visit http://swcenter.fortlewis.edu.