Teaming up for annual fire hose testing

Members of Pagosa Fire Protection District, with partners from the Archuleta County Office of Emergency Management, work to complete annual fire hose testing requirements. Every year, each section of fire hose must be tested according to National Fire Protection Association regulations to ensure durability and safety. Hose is tested at varying pounds per square inch depending on the size of the hose; each test lasts for five minutes. Hose must withstand pressure test, show no signs of undue stress, fraying or coupling wear in order to complete testing successfully. Once the hoses have passed, they will be available for use and put into rotation on each fire apparatus. Hose testing is a time-consuming process as each hose must be laid out, prepped, tested and put back into service. Crew members and volunteers are working daily on the project, with plans to have this year’s hose testing completed by early August.