Liz Curtis Higgs to present retreat at St. Patrick’s Church

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

The Spirited Women’s Bible Study group from St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is excited to bring to Pagosa Springs internationally known Christian author and speaker Liz Curtis Higgs.

Higgs will be presenting a two-day retreat on the topic “God is with you” on Sept. 18 and 19. On Sept. 18, the session will start at 6:45 p.m. and, on Sept. 19, it will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by 1 p.m. Higgs’ remarks will be based on her popular first book, “Slightly Bad Girls of the Bible,” which looks at the lives of women from the book of Genesis and the choices they made.

Higgs helps today’s women see that our sisters from the past faced the same issues and problems we do today. We have free will and make choices, not always the ones God would like us to make. But God does not turn away from us when we make the wrong choice; he is there with us as we learn, struggle and find peace in our relationship with God. Higgs will make you laugh, see yourself as one of God’s chosen and rejoice in being a woman of God.

Tickets are $45 and are available at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are a limited number of seats, so please stop by the church or give a call at 731-5801 to arrange for purchase or if you have questions.