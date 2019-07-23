It’s time to renew your Gray Wolves membership

By Simon Fuger

Special to The SUN

Current and prospective Gray Wolves Ski Club members are reminded that the deadline to renew your membership and be eligible for the discount on your Wolf Creek Ski Pass is Aug. 15. There can be no exceptions or extensions. In order to receive the full discount from the ski area, you must purchase your season pass from the ski area between Sept. 28 and Oct. 6, and you must be a Gray Wolf member as of Aug. 15.

For more information on the Gray Wolves Ski Club and to download the application form, please access our website at graywolfskiclub.com. Application forms and payment can be submitted electronically through the website. Application forms and a check for $15 per person can also be submitted by mail to Gray Wolves Ski Club, P.O. Box 2394, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The application form and check must also be received before Aug. 15.

Besides the discount off the season pass, membership in the Gray Wolves provides the opportunity to participate in club events such as subsidized luncheons and fountain drinks during the ski season, and numerous other social events and parties hosted by the club. This includes the tailgate party, Christmas party and the luau-themed annual meeting.

For over 35 years, the club has provided a skiing and social outlet for those over 50. Come and enjoy the fun.