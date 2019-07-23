County clerk’s office will start doing VIN inspections

By Kristy Archuleta

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Clerk’s Office will be doing VIN inspections starting Aug. 5, Monday through Friday, from 8 to 11 a.m. The fee for an inspection is $20.

There will be designated parking behind the courthouse. Due to safety concerns, we will not complete inspections in front of the courthouse.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 264-8350.

The sheriff’s office will continue to do off-site inspections. Please call 264-8430 to schedule.