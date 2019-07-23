Colorado Forest Legacy Program applications due July 31

The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is accepting Forest Legacy Program proposals from Colorado landowners. The program authorizes the CSFS or U.S. Forest Service to purchase permanent conservation easements on private forest lands to prevent those lands from being converted to nonforest uses.

The application deadline is July 31 for federal fiscal year 2021 funding and proposals must be submitted by standard mail.

The purpose of the Colorado Forest Legacy Program is to protect environmentally important private forest areas that are threatened by conversion to nonforest uses. The program provides an opportunity for private landowners to retain ownership and management of their land while receiving compensation for unrealized development rights.

Forest lands that contain important scenic, cultural, recreation and water resources, including fish and wildlife habitat and other ecological values, and that support traditional forest uses, will receive priority. Landowners who elect to participate in the program are required to follow a land management plan approved by the CSFS. Activities consistent with the management plan are permitted, including timber harvesting, grazing and recreation activities.

The Colorado State Forest Stewardship Coordinating Committee will evaluate proposals and recommend to the state forester those proposals that have sufficient merit to forward to the U.S. Forest Service. Forwarded proposals will then compete at a regional and national level for funding.

For additional information or to obtain an application packet, contact Carolyn Aspelin at (970) 491-1869 or carolyn.aspelin@colostate.edu.

Applications also are available online at http://csfs.colostate.edu/funding-assistance.

Upcoming event

Aug. 1-4: Archuleta County Fair. Do you quilt or sew, can vegetables or fruit, grow hay crops, veggies or flowers? Maybe you do leather or wood work? Possibly brew beer or make wine? Or, maybe you have a hidden crafting talent that you would like to share with us? If so, then you can enter the Archuleta County Fair Open Classes. Go to www.archuletacountyfair.com/exhibits-rules to find out how to enter.