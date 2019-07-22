Wildflower identification hike set for July 26

By Brandon Caley

Special to The SUN

Wildflower season is upon us. On Friday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., take a slow-paced wildflower identification hike with Susan and Dean Dussel on the Continental Divide Trail from the top of Wolf Creek Pass to the Rock Garden and beyond.

Elevation gain to the Rock Garden is 800 feet. As many as 80 different wildflowers may be found.

Meet the Dussels at the interpretive sign at the top of Wolf Creek Pass, about 23 miles east on U.S. 160. Look for the three large interpretive signs near the trailhead. The elevation at trailhead is 10,850 feet. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Bring rain gear, bug spray, plenty of water and a bag lunch. If you have a two-way radio, please bring it. The hike is limited to 15. Spots are filling up fast. Contact the Pagosa Ranger District at 264-2268 to sign up.

For additional information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at 264-2268 or stop by the office at 180 Pagosa St. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.